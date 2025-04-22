Leo pads case for chronic hand eczema nod with survey showing overwhelming effects on patient lives

More than 90% of dermatology clinicians surveyed by Leo Pharma say their patients with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) experience negative impacts from the condition on their physical and emotional well-being.

The finding is part of the second swath of results from a survey commissioned by Leo and conducted by Ipsos at the start of this year. Nearly 200 U.S. dermatology providers were included, comprising doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

The first set of findings, released in early March, focused on the healthcare professionals’ desire for specific treatments for CHE. No such med has yet been approved in the U.S.—limiting derms to prescribe only general eczema treatments for CHE, which is a distinct condition from eczema—though Leo’s delgocitinib cream, a topical JAK inhibitor dubbed Anzupgo, is currently under review by the FDA, with a decision expected in the second half of 2025.

The latest survey results, out Tuesday, delve into the effects of the skin condition on patients. Of the clinicians queried, 93% said they believe CHE impacts their patients’ emotional health, with about the same number saying their CHE patients feel self-conscious about the condition.

Meanwhile, 92% said it inhibits their patients’ ability to perform certain daily activities. One such activity cited by respondents was typing at a computer. The condition may therefore negatively impact a person’s workplace performance; indeed, 86% of derms said CHE has created struggles at work for their patients.

Those struggles could in turn affect an individual’s finances and overall career path, with about half of those surveyed agreeing that CHE impacts their patients’ financial situations and has caused their careers to stall.

In a statement in Leo’s Tuesday announcement of the survey results, a CHE patient noted that the condition’s potential impact on her financial security is the “hardest thing” about it.

“It’s difficult to work full time because I’m self-conscious about my hands and live in fear of having a flare and needing to call in sick or having to mask my pain while interacting with customers or co-workers,” she said.

Beyond workplace struggles, nearly three-quarters of the HCPs surveyed said CHE has an impact on their patients’ friendships and romantic and familial relationships, with 68% agreeing the condition may prevent intimacy in romantic relationships.

CHE is estimated to affect close to 5% of adults and can cause pain, itching, redness, blistering and swelling of the hands and wrists, among other symptoms, per Leo.

“Given that we use our hands for almost everything we do, chronic hand eczema can significantly disrupt patients' daily routines,” Raj Chovatiya, M.D., Ph.D., founder and director of the Center for Medical Dermatology + Immunology Research, said in a statement. “Many of my patients struggle with simple household tasks like washing dishes, cleaning or even using a keyboard for work. The toll on their self-confidence and mental well-being can be overwhelming.”