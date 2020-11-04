Fast-growing Klick Health bulks up exec team with 3 new hires

Since Rich Levy arrived at Klick Health as its head of creative, his staff has doubled. That was just 18 months ago.

Now, the chief creative officer is adding three senior executives to new roles. Among the new executives is Lauren Naima, who joins as senior vice president and executive creative director in New York, where she will head up a new team. The way Klick Health operates, Levy explained, is that when teams get to a certain capacity size, a new one is created. Naima was most recently at FCB Health as EVP and executive creative director.

Laura Denham also joins as head of Klick’s broadcast production team and executive producer. While she was most recently a freelance producer, she previously served as head of production at McCann World Group’s Momentum.

The third new Klickster is Ryan Murphy, who joins as group creative director after eight years at Grey Group, where he most recently served as SVP and creative director. Murphy has launched 11 brands in the past 13 years in therapeutic areas including oncology, gastroenterology, neurology and ophthalmology.

The trio joins on the heels of Klick's August announcement it hired Sam Dolin, who left Ogilvy Health North America less than two years into her tenure as its chief creative officer to join Klick as executive creative director.

Klick’s growth has been both organic from existing customers and from new business wins. But Levy pointed out that Klick’s business wins are changing.

“Now, we’re winning more integrated pieces that are consumer, professional, digital and media, so fully integrated pieces of business versus our history of being more of a digital agency of record,” he said.

Klick’s business has been consistently strong through the COVID-19 pandemic, and, throughout it, the desire to work in the healthcare field has blossomed.

“The idea of working in healthcare, especially during COVID, has become enticing to so many more people because they now see that without healthcare, you have nothing,” Levy said.