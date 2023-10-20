JPA Health agency boosts life sciences strategy offering with True North Solutions deal

Biopharma marketing and PR agency JPA Health is snapping up Cambridge, Massachusetts-based True North Solutions to expand its strategic and data offerings.

The addition, financial details of which were not shared, “brings together synchronized experts to offer comprehensive predictive analytics, data visualization and AI-driven end-to-end solutions for life sciences, government and non-profit organizations,” according to a press release.

True North Solutions, now seven years old, works on a series of therapeutic areas, including CNS, oncology, infectious diseases and rare diseases for a number of pharma clients. It focuses on brand strategy, healthcare professional and patient experience, drug launches, medical strategy and, as a Google Cloud partner, also offers AI, predictive and visualization capabilities.

Colin Baughman, founder and CEO of True North, will become an executive vice president at JPA Health in Boston. All True North employees will merge into JPA Health, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has offices in Boston and the U.K.

“The addition of True North Solutions, with its profound expertise in creating custom solutions rooted in data sciences, will help keep our clients ahead of their competition in connecting with target audiences and driving results,” said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health, in the release.

“We are thrilled to become part of the JPA Health team, bringing together our deep expertise in AI-driven data analytics solutions with the scale and expertise of a full-service healthcare agency,” added Baughman. “Joining JPA Health presents new opportunities to elevate this work while delivering end-to-end research, marketing and commercialization solutions to our customers.”