J&J survey finds pace of oncology innovation is overwhelming physicians

Johnson & Johnson has generated evidence that the pace of oncology innovation is overwhelming physicians. A recent survey commissioned by the company found oncologists are struggling to keep up with new treatments and guidelines, pointing to a need for additional support to ensure patients get the most appropriate therapy.

Working with the Harris Poll, J&J surveyed 500 oncologists, urologists and advanced practice providers (APPs) across academic and community settings in the U.S. Three out of four oncologists said they find the pace of new drug development overwhelming. Around 70% of oncologists admitted they struggle to navigate the complexities of cancer treatment guidelines.

The survey suggests that continuing medical education helps, with 92% of oncologists agreeing it is crucial for providing cutting-edge treatments, but that more support is often needed. Extra support could help close the gap between the availability of new drugs and their successful implementation in clinical practice.

J&J cited its ongoing Make it HAPPen program as a way it is supporting healthcare professionals. Before launching the campaign in 2023, the drugmaker worked with the professional body Advanced Practitioners Society for Hematology & Oncology to understand the needs of APPs such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants who do some of the same tasks as physicians. The work informed efforts to support APPs working in multiple myeloma.

The blood cancer is a key therapeutic area for J&J, which cited anti-CD38 antibody Darzalex and BCMA CAR-T cell therapy Carvykti as key drivers of the 4.2% innovative medicine sales growth it achieved in the first quarter of this year. Darzalex sales grew around 20% to reach $3.2 billion in the first quarter. Carvykti sales more than doubled to hit $369 million.

J&J said it plans to continue promoting insights from the survey in 2025 “through a full campaign, with the goal of advancing conversations and solutions on these important topics.” The company has also created a two-minute video that summarizes the issues raised in the survey and the topline findings.