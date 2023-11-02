Insulet ramps up its awareness efforts ahead of World Diabetes Day

Diabetes med tech company Insulet is gearing up for World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 with a monthlong series of awareness campaigns for the condition.

Insulet, which markets the insulin pump device franchise called Omnipod, will on Nov. 14 go to the Nasdaq Stock Market and ring the closing bell, with Insulet employees and customers also set to speak about the importance of raising diabetes awareness as well as about Insulet itself.

But Insulet isn't stopping there and is spending the whole month of November running various new campaigns and projects centered on diabetes.

This includes the #JustMyType social media campaign, which will see the company share content on its social media channels while asking others to share their diabetes stories.

There is also a new pledge (which pharma has been keen on this year), specifically the “Pledge to End Diabetes Stigma,” which sees Insulet back an international campaign to eliminate diabetes stigma and discrimination.

There’s also an Omnipod Ambassador Event on Nov. 11, where Insulet is hosting a special event for its so-called “Podders” and “Dexcom Warriors” from Germany and the U.K., “bringing content creators together to collaborate and create diabetes-related content to educate the public, broaden awareness, and inspire people with diabetes,” it said in a press release.