Inizio elevates COO Ryan Quigley to chief executive

In the three years since it was created by the merger of Ashfield and Huntsworth, Inizio has made moves to streamline the structure and branding of its five business units. Now, it’s shaking up its C-suite, too.

Effective Tuesday, Ryan Quigley has stepped into the CEO role at Inizio. He’s succeeding Paul Taaffe, who has served as chief executive since Inizio’s 2022 founding, following more than seven years spent at the helm of Huntsworth.

Quigley, meanwhile, has held the title of Inizio’s chief operating officer since 2022, though his tenure within the broader company stretches back even further. He spent two years as COO of UDG Healthcare, the parent company of Ashfield, before Inizio’s creation. Prior to that, Quigley spent about a decade at Abbott and AbbVie in various commercial leadership roles.

Following this week’s handoff, Taaffe will stay on as a board member for Inizio and will also help support Quigley’s transition into the top role until the end of the year, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

“As Inizio enters the next phase of its growth journey, we remain focused on enabling biopharma and life sciences companies to bring innovative medicines to patients across more than 50 global markets,” Quigley said in a statement to Fierce Pharma Marketing.

“Through our Intelligent Commercialization framework, we connect proprietary platforms and data, with our deep scientific knowledge, strategic insight and impactful engagement—unlocking the full value of our clients’ innovations at every pivotal moment,” he continued. “From early launch planning to omnichannel activation, we deliver scalable, insight-led solutions that accelerate access, enhance decision-making and drive measurable outcomes.”

Under the Inizio umbrella are five units—Medical, Advisory, Evoke, Engage and Biotech—all focused on providing support services to healthcare and life sciences companies throughout the product commercialization process.

In the last couple of years, Inizio Evoke and Inizio Engage have embarked on efforts to consolidate their respective branding, combining their various subsidiary agencies and aligning them under simplified names.