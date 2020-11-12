Huntsworth adds Big Pharma-focused medical communications group Nucleus Global to its network

From molecule to medicine—that's how Huntsworth describes its offerings now that it has acquired Nucleus Global.

Huntsworth, the parent company of Evoke Group, is adding the global medical specialist communications group during COVID-19 in a swift acquisition that initiated and closed within three months.

While that means Hunstworth CEO Paul Taafe has yet to meet his new colleagues face to face, the screen-to-screen interactions have been just as effective in putting together what he calls one of the largest high science communications teams in the world.

With very little overlap between the two companies, Taafe sees only enhancement with the addition of Nucleus to the fold. Huntsworth lends itself more towards biotech through its MediStrava business, while Nucleus gears more toward Big Pharma.

Looking across the newly approved drug landscape from five years ago and up through today's pipeline, the emphasis has been on high science and moving toward personalized medicine, Taafe said. That means pharma companies need more and more scientific expertise in medical communications.

While Huntsworth is now pretty much a one-stop-shop for biotech and pharma, there are two types of operations that Taaffe has no plans to add—drug trials or running a salesforce. There’s plenty to do without adding them to the list.

“We have a view that the long-term growth—notwithstanding COVID and some disruption on trials—and the creation of new drugs is high. You're seeing more and more drugs go into a trial, and more and more drugs getting approved,” he said.

Nucleus will add 800 experts across 14 offices to Huntsworth's growing network of four healthcare operating units: Huntsworth, MediStrava, the Evoke Group and The Creative Engagement Group.

Stephen Cameron, Nucleus' founder and chairman, will stay on as head of Nucleus and will join the Huntsworth board. This is the company's second acquisition since it was bought by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.