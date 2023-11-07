Humana looks to ensure good health with pickleball sponsorship

Pickleball is currently the sport of the hour, blending pingpong paddles and the tennis court while reducing the intensity of both with an aerated plastic ball. This combination allows for a competitive and healthy activity while keeping the risk of injury low.

It’s proving the perfect sport for major U.S. health insurer Humana, which has signed four new sponsorship agreements with the nation’s leading pickleball organizations, coming as its popularity grows in the U.S., notably among the over 65s, which make up one-third of frequent players.

That sponsorship includes the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), Major League Pickleball’s D.C. Pickleball Team, the Professional Pickleball Association Tour and U.S. Senior Pickleball. It will also involve various advertising, marketing, branding and wellness campaigns.

“Humana’s new pickleball sponsorships go beyond traditional advertising and branding opportunities, to also include senior-focused tournaments and clinics in celebration of those who have popularized the sport, as well as community impact projects to create more access to the game,” the company said in a press release.

Humana has tailored distinct campaigns for each pickleball organization sponsorship. This involves advertising during all televised APP events, and Humana will also collaborate with the APP to host the inaugural "The Humana Cup," a tournament for seniors competing for prize money on the tour.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana will also create and launch a "wellness and recovery space" for players on the tour.

Humana has also committed to sponsoring the D.C. Pickleball Team through the end of the year. Its logo will appear on jerseys worn by team members during matches and community events, including the No. 2 ranked pickleball player in the world, Riley Newman.

“As we have seen pickleball’s popularity soar over the past several years, we’re excited to continue championing the game, partner with leading organizations that are working hard to promote the sport, and make it more accessible to more people in more places, especially to seniors,” said Jennifer Bazante, chief marketing officer at Humana, in the release.

“As a leader in integrated care for seniors, we strive to create experiences that enable health, enhance activity and foster connectivity so seniors can live their healthiest age yet, and there’s no better activity than pickleball that does just that.”