Havas forms GLP-1 consultancy to help clients manage disruption

The effectiveness of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs sent shockwaves through multiple industries as companies considered a world with lower rates of obesity. Ad agency Havas has spied an opportunity created by the disruption, launching a dedicated GLP-1 consultancy to help companies navigate the changes.

Companies across a wide range of industries are affected by the number of people with obesity or who are overweight. Biopharma and medtech companies market products that treat conditions linked to weight. If the rate of overweight or obesity falls, demand for their products could fall, too. Havas also sees potential impacts on other sectors including fitness, clothing and travel.

Donna Murphy, global CEO, Havas Creative and Health Networks, said GLP-1 drugs are “eliciting seismic shifts across nearly every industry that our clients should be capitalizing on” and made the case that her agency can help companies manage the changes.

“The disruption alarm bells are sounding,” Murphy said in a statement. “GLP-1 medications are the marriage between biopharma and consumer brands. And given our expertise across both health and consumer, we are well-positioned to guide brands as they navigate the untapped potential of this transformation.”

Havas has gathered data to inform its understanding of how taking GLP-1 drugs affects spending and, by extension, its clients across various industries. The analysis linked GLP-1 use to increased spending on fitness apparel, gyms, clothing, vacations and mental health services.

To support companies affected by the changes, Havas has staffed a GLP-1 consultancy with strategists, creatives, physicians, medical anthropologists, biostatisticians and leaders in artificial intelligence. The company said it has already supported companies in pharma and other industries as they adapt to the rise of GLP-1 drugs.