GSK targets the future of multiple myeloma with new think tank challenge

Running out of treatment options is an eventual risk for many multiple myeloma patients, but GlaxoSmithKline is looking to change that with its new “Target the Future” initiative.

The unbranded effort launched in December and kicks off with the “Think Tank Challenge,” its own (much friendlier) version of “Shark Tank” where members of the community and others send in their best ideas for new ways to deal with the challenges of the disease.

The winning submission receives $100,000 (70,000 pounds) in seed money and access to GSK mentorship and resources to help turn the idea into a reality. COVID-19 willing, the goal is to do an actual face-to-face event with the finalists to really drum up excitement.

This comes less than two years after GSK, looking to make a splash in oncology, nabbed a new FDA approval for its multiple myeloma drug Blenrep, a drug expected to make around $300 million this year but that could swell to $2 billion at peak. It's an increasingly competitive space, with a host of other Big Pharmas using next-gen therapies to try to treat the disease.

“What better way than to push it out to the entire multiple myeloma stakeholder community to get ideas about perhaps needs that we have missed or needs that have evolved, especially during the pandemic—and then potential solutions for those, too,” Christine Roth, GSK senior vice president and global oncology therapy area head, said.

RELATED: GSK's new web series brings science to the couch with informal health discussions

The challenge hopes to address four key areas: understanding treatment options, finding the right care, relieving emotional burden and addressing disparities and inequities in care. As with most health issues, inequality is a huge problem; in the Black community, multiple myeloma is not only twice as common compared to other ethnicities but carries double the chance of mortality.

"We want concepts, we want ideas, we want solutions that address the disparity in inequities, in terms of treatment, in terms of access, in terms of education, and in terms of empowerment when it comes to the Black community,” added Tania Small, vice president and global medical oncology franchise head.

"That's one of the things I would like for us to really elevate our voice and make sure people understand that its a solution we want, and we want to make sure that that's brought to the forefront.”

While the Think Tank Challenge is flashy, its purpose is really to drive people to the website and the Target the Future program, which is about education and generating solutions for those dealing with the disease.

The main marketing effort includes outreach to patient organizations and a strong digital presence. GSK aims to reach people where they are in social media groups and by working with both paid and unpaid influencers in the space.

Members of the marketing team also took part at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition: Multiple Myeloma conference where visitors to the booth scanned a QR code taking them to the website. Of course, while the main target is the multiple myeloma community, GSK isn’t ruling out others from different areas, especially those in tech with the hopes that group can come up with the next great idea.