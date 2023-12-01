GN Group teams with creatives for a digital art campaign aimed at ‘demystifying’ hearing loss

Denmark-based hearing aid med tech GN is teaming with Design Cells and Soundly in a new campaign that explores the inner workings of the ear through “vibrant visuals.”

This consumer-based education campaign is directed at boosting awareness around hearing wellness, showing the complexities of the ear and how we hear, as well as the often-unknown side effects of losing your hearing.

This includes potential neurological deterioration, as untreated hearing loss has in a recent study been linked to an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

That study, called Achieve, was published in The Lancet this year and found that using hearing aids could reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 48% in high-risk individuals. There are also social implications, as losing hearing can severely impact communication, as well as safety issues on situational awareness.

To highlight all of this, and implicitly plug the need for hearing aids, such as the ones GN markets, the med tech, anatomy animations specialist Design Cells and consumer hearing marketplace company Soundly are joining forces to run “Inside the Ear,” a digital art campaign aimed at “demystifying hearing loss and hearing health,” according to a press release.

The campaign showcases a series of educational videos created by Design Cells to illustrate the complex inner workings of the ear.

The videos show elements of hearing, such as how sounds reach our brain; what noise-induced hearing damage looks like; and what hearing loss looks like inside the ear.

“At GN, our mission extends beyond providing innovative hearing technologies,” said Mirjam van Oort-Lohuis, chief marketing officer at GN Hearing.

“Through campaigns such as “Inside the Ear” we are dedicated to educating and empowering individuals, enabling them to make informed decisions about their hearing health and inspire proactive steps toward achieving better hearing.”