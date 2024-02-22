Glaukos uses podcast set up for ‘Wise Eyes’ disease awareness campaign

Glaukos is setting up a video-like-podcast for its new 10-series YouTube campaign, aimed at boosting awareness for keratoconus (KC).

This condition typically begins in teenagers or younger adults and is caused by the cornea becoming cone-shaped due to factors such as eye rubbing. It can be sight-threatening.

Considering the younger population affected by the disease, Glaukos has decided to leverage the way they consume media: through podcasts and online videos.

The series, called “Wise Eyes,” runs as a 10-part YouTube video program that sees two young presenters talking about KC and procedures to stop the progression of the disease.

Glaukos currently markets several eye disease devices, including for glaucoma surgery and cornea remodeling.

The videos are each around 2 minutes to 4 minutes in length. The presenters deliver a fair amount of information about the disease in what is essentially an educational video series, rather than a moral informal feel we get on a typical podcast.

There are several lighthearted moments, but it certainly feels scripted and acted, which, of course, it is.

Later in the series, one of the presenters mentions having undergone a procedure called iLink (although this is an "actor portrayal" and not a real patient). iLink, approved by the FDA from Glaukos for treating KC, is featured in one episode, the longest one, which explores the experience of undergoing the procedure.

This includes “questions from the audience” about how it went and what it felt like, with the answers being, as you’d expect, generally positive about the procedure.