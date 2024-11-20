Gilead supports creation of ‘sanctuary’ resource hub for Black triple-negative breast cancer patients

Triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC, is a rare and especially aggressive form of breast cancer that grows and spreads faster than other types. Black and Hispanic individuals are disproportionately affected; Black patients, in particular, have about twice the risk of developing TNBC compared to white patients and the lowest TNBC survival rate across all races.

Despite that heightened risk, there’s still a lack of resources and research specifically targeting Black triple-negative breast cancer patients. A new initiative is aiming to fill in that gap: With backing from Gilead, a group of cancer support organizations has unveiled the Black TNBC Sanctuary, a website equipped with information about the disease and ongoing clinical research, plus a wealth of resources spanning nearly two dozen areas, such as community support, genetic testing, survivorship and mental health.

According to Tuesday’s launch announcement, the hub was developed by Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, in collaboration with the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and Nueva Vida, the last of which supports Latino cancer patients.

Its creation was informed by the input of more than 50 Black TNBC patients and survivors, and all of the hub’s offerings are reviewed and overseen by a scientific advisory board of doctors and the AACR’s own experts.

The sanctuary is aiming to provide a “comprehensive support system” to Black and Afro-Latina patients—as well as their loved ones and caregivers—as they navigate a triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Not much has changed on the internet since I was diagnosed with TNBC in 2011,” Ricki Fairley, CEO and co-founder of TouchBBCA, said in the announcement. “Dr. Google is still not our friend with regard to information on TNBC. If you search the words TNBC and Black, you’re inundated with dire statistics, but no resources.”

Fairley continued, “We are ecstatic that Gilead trusted TOUCHBBCA and our incredible collaborators to build this critical, comprehensive, one-of-a-kind resource for Black individuals with TNBC and their families.”

The sanctuary was created with grant funding from Gilead. The California pharma is the maker of Trodelvy, which is approved to treat TNBC, among other forms of breast cancer.

“At Gilead, we recognize that patients often face challenges in accessing the best possible care and that additional, critical resources are needed,” Carmen Villar, the drugmaker’s VP of public affairs, said in this week’s announcement. “This resource hub, specifically tailored to Black and Afro-Latina patients and their loved ones, will help make strides toward health equity for Black people impacted by TNBC.”

Earlier this year, Gilead launched another online hub of its own, dubbed “Expose MBC,” to provide support and resources about metastatic breast cancer and, specifically, metastatic TNBC.