Genentech, ADA launch new 'eye pledge' to boost awareness of diabetes-related vision loss

Roche’s Genentech unit and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) are joining forces to launch a new diabetic eye disease awareness campaign.

At the heart of this campaign is a pledge, a strategy that several pharmaceutical companies have employed this year. This pledge connects online users to a website where they can commit themselves and their families to undergo annual eye exams if they have diabetes.

Diabetes patients are more at risk for certain eye conditions, including diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR), and require regular checkups.

These eye conditions can happen when too much blood sugar damages or blocks the small blood vessels in the retina, causing DR. In DME, fluid can leak into the retina. This causes swelling and, left untreated, can cause serious eye problems and even blindness.

Genentech, through its parent company Roche, markets its aging eye drug Lucentis for DME and DR, with its new blockbuster offering Vabysmo also having a DME label from the FDA.

The ADA and Genentech are also focusing on this message to tackle the health disparities related to diabetes-related eye diseases, which disproportionately affect Black and brown communities.

“Diabetes and related eye disease disproportionately impacts under-resourced communities. That's why we're proud to partner with Genentech to raise awareness and provide support for people to get the care they need," said Charles Henderson, CEO of the ADA, in a press release. “Regular eye screenings and treatment can prevent 95% of vision loss caused by diabetes, and I encourage everyone to take the eye pledge, get an eye exam, and spread the word.”

“At Genentech, we deeply understand the challenges of vision loss and the impact it has on the lives of patients living with diabetes,” added Fritz Bittenbender, head of U.S. public affairs at Genentech. “That’s why the eye pledge is so important—it’s a simple commitment people can make with a big impact to help them protect their vision. I hope people nationwide join us in the fight and take the pledge.”