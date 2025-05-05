Ex-Moderna brand chief Kate Cronin joins Medtronic Diabetes as marketing head

A little over a month after announcing her departure from Moderna, Kate Cronin has begun her “next adventure.”

Cronin has joined Medtronic Diabetes as chief marketing officer, a company spokesperson told Fierce Pharma Marketing on Monday.

The exec shared the news on her LinkedIn page earlier in the day, writing, “I’m thrilled to join the leadership team of Medtronic Diabetes as the Chief Marketing Officer—a global leader in diabetes committed to giving people the freedom to forget diabetes and live their best life!”

She added, “Feeling honored and privileged to be embarking on this next adventure with a company so committed to its mission and an energized team who feel this so personally.”

Cronin’s job switch came several years after she joined Moderna in 2021 as the biotech’s first-ever chief brand officer. Before that, she’d logged nearly two decades at Ogilvy, serving in various leadership roles across its global healthcare department until her appointment first as co-president of Ogilvy Health and then, in late 2020, its global CEO.

Moderna has yet to fill the now-vacant chief brand officer slot. The biotech has in recent years undergone several changes to its commercial executive team, including the departure of its commercial chief in late 2023 and the appointment of a new marketing chief earlier this year, just before Cronin’s own departure.

She’s joining Medtronic’s diabetes business amid a slew of new product launches. At the end of last month, the medtech giant announced it had received FDA approval to pair its Simplera Sync glucose sensor with its MiniMed 780G insulin pump. It snagged another agency green light late last year for a companion app designed to work alongside the InPen digital insulin pen and the Simplera sensor.

In the meantime, the company is also seeking approval of an all-in-one diabetes management system that would pair a Medtronic insulin pump and dosing algorithm with Abbott’s continuous glucose monitor technology; Medtronic announced it had submitted applications to the FDA late last month.