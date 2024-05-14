Et voilà! New name takes top spot in reputation ranking by US patient groups

A French drugmaker has hopped across the pond and stolen the hearts of U.S. patient groups. Asked by PatientView which pharma company has the best reputation, 314 organizations coalesced (PDF) around a new name: Servier.

The survey caps off Servier’s rapid rise up the ranks. In 2020, the French drugmaker came in (PDF) tenth. Servier was one of the biggest climbers in 2021 (PDF) but still failed to crack the top three. That changed in 2022, when Servier rose (PDF) a spot to take third place on the podium behind Horizon Therapeutics and Roche. With Amgen buying Horizon, 2023 presented Servier with an opportunity to climb again.

In the end, Servier was the only member of the top trio of 2022 to retain a place on the leaderboard. Roche fell out of the top three, allowing ViiV Healthcare, a frequent sight toward the top of the rankings, to take second place. Amgen came in third. Limiting the analysis to groups that work with the company shook things up a little, with ViiV taking the top spot ahead of Servier and Gilead Sciences.

Servier and its fellow frontrunners lead an industry that has fallen in the estimation of patient groups. PatientView’s global survey results showed the proportion of U.S. groups with an excellent or good view of the pharma industry fell again in 2023, sliding eight percentage points to 57%. A closer look at the U.S. data shows the decline is about more than just perennial pain points such as pricing.

The proportion of patient groups with a good or excellent view of pharma fell on all bar one of the 14 metrics tracked by PatientView. The only metric that held steady was fair pricing policies, an area where the industry’s reputation is already almost rock bottom.

Pharma’s reputation fell by 1% to 12% on all other metrics. Some of the biggest drops affect areas where the industry has traditionally enjoyed a good standing with U.S. patient groups. There were double-digit drops in the scores for patient-centricity, information, integrity, patient-group relations, services “beyond the pill” and access to medicines. Innovation and ensuring patient safety fell 6% and 9%, respectively.