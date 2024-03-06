DVT Awareness Month sparks push to counter clots with education

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Awareness Month has sparked a push to educate the public about life-threatening blood clots, with Inovia Vein sharing advice and the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) working to raise $100,000.

DVTs are blood clots in the veins, typically in the legs. If part of the clot breaks off, it can travel through the bloodstream to the lungs and cause potentially fatal pulmonary embolism. DVTs cause no symptoms in some people. In others, the clots cause swelling, pain and other symptoms that people should get checked to reduce the risk of serious complications. Lifestyle changes can help prevent DVTs.

Because people can limit the impact of DVTs, or prevent them altogether, awareness campaigns can restrict the harm caused by the blood clots if they help to change behavior. As DVT Awareness Month, March is an opportunity to try to drive that behavioral change.

Inovia Vein, a provider of vein health services, took up the challenge by putting out a statement about what DVTs are, the symptoms they can cause and what people should do if they suspect they may have a clot in their veins. The company also covered the actions people can take to reduce the risk of DVTs.

“Prevention is key in reducing the risk of DVT,” Andrew Jones, founder and chief medical officer of Inovia Vein, said in a statement. “Simple measures such as regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged periods of immobility can significantly lower the risk of developing blood clots.”

The NBCA is also raising awareness of DVTs in March, albeit as part of the broader Blood Clot Awareness Month. The nonprofit is running the “Recognize the Signs, Save Lives” campaign throughout March to share information about the signs and symptoms of blood clots, including by publishing educational materials and patient stories.

As well as raising awareness, the NBCA is raising money. The plan is to “raise $100,000 and reach 100,000 people in honor of the 100,000 who die each year from preventable blood clots.” Staff and volunteers at the nonprofit are also meeting with members of Congress to push for more funding for blood clot education and awareness.