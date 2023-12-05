Chiesi, buffing up environmental credentials, works with BBC to spread message about greener inhalers

Chiesi is working with the BBC to show off its climate-conscious credentials, partnering with the British broadcaster on a web series episode about redesigning inhalers to reduce their environmental impact.

Pressurized metered dose inhalers such as Chiesi’s Fostair and Trimbow use propellants to get the active ingredient into the respiratory system. Evidence of the effect of the old propellant, chlorofluorocarbons, on the ozone led the industry to switch to hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). However, it is now clear that HFCs are a powerful greenhouse gas, spurring a push to again change the propellants used in inhalers.

Chiesi has highlighted its own work in the area by sponsoring an episode of the series “The Climate and Us” by BBC StoryWorks, the branded content wing of the British broadcaster. The episode looks at the life of Lara, an asthmatic patient with several comorbidities.

In the episode, Lara, who lives in the Italian city Livorno, discusses how industrial and exhaust fumes affect her and her son. Inhalers that help Lara cope with poor air quality also contribute to emissions of greenhouse gasses. The episode, which was paid for and presented by Chiesi, goes on to discuss how the development of carbon-minimal inhalers could reduce the impact of asthma drugs on the environment.

“Striking the delicate balance between advancing respiratory health treatments and mitigating the environmental footprint of these treatments is a complex challenge. At Chiesi, we strongly believe that patients should not have to shoulder the burden of environmental responsibility when considering treatment options that affect their health,” Chiesi CEO Giuseppe Accogli said in a statement.

In the statement to publicize the episode, Chiesi discussed its “significant investments in the development of a new carbon-minimal inhalers platform that will reduce the carbon footprint of its pressurized metered dose inhalers by up to 90%.” The inhalers are still in development.

Chiesi is far from the only manufacturer working to make greener inhalers. Last month, GSK disclosed plans to start a phase 3 trial of a low-carbon version of Ventolin, positioning it to cut the use of a propellant that accounts for 49% of its carbon footprint. AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim have also promoted their work to reduce emissions from their inhalers.

The initiatives may help improve the standing of the companies with the large number of patient groups that judge drugmakers based on their green credentials. A recent survey found the impact a pharma company has on the environment is important to 75% of patient groups.