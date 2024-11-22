Calcium+Company enriches comms work with new commercial planning, market access division

New York-based health comms agency Calcium+Company is living up to its name, strengthening the bones of its business with the creation of a new division.

The freshly launched Cobalt segment of the agency will focus on commercial planning and market access, per a company announcement Thursday.

It’ll be led by Eric Shaffer, Calcium’s executive VP of commercial planning, and Steve Hamburg, a managing partner at the agency, with additional support from Calcium’s top brass: CEO Judy Capano and group president Greg Lewis.

“With treatment landscapes evolving at an unprecedented pace, the stakes have never been higher,” Lewis said in the announcement. “As categories grow more competitive and treatments become increasingly sophisticated and costly, navigating a drug’s commercial pathway requires a nuanced understanding of value at every stage—from R&D to launch, reimbursement, franchise expansion, and even [level of effort] planning.”

He added, “Through Cobalt, we aim to create nourishing strategies that support a drug’s entire lifecycle, optimizing every phase of its journey to ensure sustained impact.”

Cobalt is the latest in a string of new additions to the agency in recent years. In 2022, a decade after the company was first established, it unveiled Vitamin MD, a new division dedicated to medical communications.

And more recently, last year, Calcium tacked on Amino, focused specifically on oncology marketing, and PRotein, described as its “full-service health and wellness public relations division.”