Blue Faery hopes to sprinkle some magic dust to boost liver cancer awareness for the Black community

Black Americans are 50% more likely to suffer with liver cancer than the general population meaning the need for diagnosis and treatment is high.

Nonprofit liver cancer organization Blue Faery wants to boost awareness and education about the condition in the Black community, and it is tapping Black History Month to help.

The so-called “Love Your Liver campaign” is set up to help communities learn more about their liver cancer risks and how to manage them.

Rates of this cancer appear to be higher in the Black community because of the risks inherent in both Type 2 diabetes and hepatitis C. Both conditions can lead to liver cancer, and the prevalence of these health issues is also higher in the Black community compared to the general population.

This month, the group will launch “Love Your Liver Live,” a Black History Month Community Event series, which kicks off on February 22, at 7 p.m. ET with a live, virtual education workshop.

This will be headed up by Miriam Atkins, M.D, an oncologist, with a second going out live on February 29, at 8 p.m. ET that features Gia Landry, M.D., a hepatologist with Ochsner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both are free to view.

“Liver cancer cases continue to swell in the Black community,” said Dr. Landry in a press release.

“It is important that community members see doctors and healthcare professionals who understand their cultural perspectives and focus on their unique risk factors. Too many members of our community are dying from preventable diseases, and we have the power to change these statistics.”