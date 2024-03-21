BioTek reMEDys calls for awareness of safe bleeding disorder drug use

BioTek reMEDys has identified Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month (BDAM) as an opportunity to drive change, piggybacking on the national event to call for awareness of safe medication use in patients with the conditions.

The specialty pharmacy organization serves patients with rare conditions including bleeding disorders. Because of that role, BioTek reMEDys is “well aware of the critical importance of education—for patients, loved ones, caregivers and providers, as well as pharmacists, to make sure that those living with bleeding disorders get the specific treatments they need,” CEO Chaitanya Gadde said in a statement.

BioTek reMEDys provides therapy-specific patient education materials to support patients, the company said, but has identified a broader need for awareness of safe medication use and treatments. Gadde discussed the role of BDAM in getting the message out.

“Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month is an opportunity and a reminder to advocate for education as a priority throughout the healthcare continuum as we work towards recognizing the challenging journey patients often have on the way to a correct diagnosis and treatment,” Gadde said.

The awareness month has a long history. President Ronald Reagan recognized March as “National Hemophilia Month” in 1986. Thirty years later, the initiative evolved into Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, expanding the focus beyond hemophilia to include von Willebrand disease, rare factor disorders and other conditions.

Since then, a wide range of groups, from Genentech to the state of North Dakota, have acknowledged the month and tried to use it to raise awareness of bleeding disorders and the needs of people who live with them.