Biopharma services company Eversana Intouch snaps up life sciences agency Healthware Group

U.S. biopharma services company Eversana Intouch is buying out long-term European-based partner Healthware Group to boost its offerings and global footprint.

Healthware, a full-service agency and consultancy headquartered in Salerno, Italy, will “immediately expand Eversana’s European operations and worldwide capabilities to help pharmaceutical, medical device, and emerging biotech companies globally launch products, expand market access, or solve unique geographic and market-specific challenges,” it said in a press release.

Healthware’s services include marketing, advisory, customer engagement and media services, med communications and education. The pair have a long-standing partnership dating back to 2017.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal will involve the integration of artificial intelligence into marketing strategies, a process referred to as "pharmatizing" in the release.

Eversana also gets U.K.-based pharma industry media group pharmaphorum as part of the deal.

“Gone are the days of siloed, ineffective operations or regional strategies,” said Jim Lang, CEO of Eversana, in a statement.

“Our clients need global strategy and integrated commercial services balanced with the right in-market expertise. And now with an even stronger global agency powerhouse connected to Eversana's full commercial ecosystem, we are advancing our commitment to provide clients with unmatched support for brands worldwide."

Eversana was one of the leading winners from Cannes Lions this year, winning gold for The Chrysalis Initiative focused on the inequities in breast cancer.