AstraZeneca begins DTC home delivery of self-administered FluMist vaccine

Nearly a year after earning the first-ever FDA approval for a self-administered flu vaccine, AstraZeneca has kicked off a new service delivering its FluMist directly to consumers.

FluMist has been approved since 2003, but—until last year—only for administration by a healthcare practitioner. The new nod allows adults up to 49 years old to use the nasal spray themselves, while parents and caregivers can give it to children aged 2 to 17.

The FluMist Home service, which launched Friday, ahead of the 2025-2026 flu season, lets adults order doses of the spray for themselves and family members, delivered directly to their front doors.

At a launch event for the service this week, AstraZeneca previewed an ad campaign that will begin rolling out on TV and digital platforms next week, dubbed “FluMist Home. Flu Protection, Done Different,” a company spokesperson told Fierce Pharma Marketing.

“The launch of FluMist Home is a transformational moment in the evolution of influenza protection, bringing a simple and accessible option directly into the hands of consumers,” Joris Silon, AstraZeneca’s U.S. president, said in this week’s announcement. “FluMist Home reflects the growing importance of direct-to-consumer offerings and underscores our commitment to continuous innovation, making it easier for people to get vaccinated and stay protected.”

Following the “Order Now” link on the FluMist website takes visitors to a page hosted by ASPN Pharmacies, where they’re directed to input personal and medical information, as well as insurance and payment details.

As insurance typically covers the cost of seasonal flu vaccines, the service charges only $8.99 for a physician evaluation fee and shipping and processing costs.

In a statement sent to Fierce Pharma Marketing, the AstraZeneca spokesperson said, “If there are issues with insurance covering the cost, there is a cash option for FluMist Home,” but added, “If you do not have insurance, FluMist Home service is unavailable at this time.” However, the nasal spray remains available in healthcare settings for eligible uninsured patients.

From there, the medical information will be reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider via ASPN and, if confirmed, the vaccine will be shipped by Polaris Pharmacy Services. As of Friday, the first available delivery date was listed as Sept. 13.

Each package will come with at-home-specific instructions, including a directive to store the nasal spray in the refrigerator until it’s time for use.

For the upcoming flu season, FluMist will be available for home delivery in 34 states. AstraZeneca cited “local pharmacy laws” for the lack of availability in some other states, but noted in Friday’s announcement that it’s aiming to reach all 48 contiguous states “in future seasons.” In the meantime, the vaccine remains available by HCP administration across the U.S.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information from AstraZeneca about FluMist Home marketing plans and insurance coverage.