Agency veteran Tim Jones clicks into place with Klick Health as its new executive creative director

The 20-time Cannes Lions and 44-time Clio awards recipient Tim Jones is joining healthcare agency Klick Health in its London office as the firm’s new executive creative director.

Jones joins Klick after holding senior creative roles at major health agencies worldwide, working across various brands and disease areas. Most recently, he was with Grey Group’s Pharma segment.

Last year, he played a key role in the team that won a Cannes Lions award for the "The Most Beautiful Sound" campaign at the major U.S. cancer congress ASCO. This Grey-run project captured the sound of real cancer cells dying and played them to patients, illustrating that their disease could be defeated.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Tim to Klick Health as we continue to build our creative dream team and bring to life brow-raising, results-driven campaigns that our clients love and which

enhance health outcomes,” said Klick’s Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy, in a press release.

Jones added that he “couldn’t be more excited to be joining Klick as its creative leader in the UK. The work that Klick is doing and the innovations that they are pioneering bring this rebellious creative soul of mine so much joy. With Rich at our helm, and so many incredibly talented people globally, Klick is, without a doubt, the agency to watch.”