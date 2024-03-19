Advocacy group activates Lung Force to push Congress for cash

The American Lung Association is sending “LUNG FORCE Heroes” to Washington, D.C. to ask Congress to loosen the purse strings and give federal agencies money that could lead to improved cancer outcomes.

Last week, President Joe Biden sent his proposed federal budget to Congress. The plan includes a bump in funding for the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) that falls short of the 7.5% jump that the Ad Hoc Group for Medical Research wants (PDF) to see. The Ad Hoc Group, which lists the American Lung Association among its members, is calling for the NIH to receive billions of dollars more than proposed.

As well as calling for the NIH to get $51.3 billion, the American Lung Association is pushing for Congress to give $11.6 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The success of the requests will depend on the stances of lawmakers who have repeatedly pushed back against plans to spend more.

The American Lung Association sees people living with lung cancer, their loved ones and advocates as a cohort of individuals with the potential to turn the tide. As part of LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day, the health organization is sending such people to talk to members of Congress, share their stories and ask them to support increases in funding for the NIH and CDC.

“Our LUNG FORCE Heroes are incredibly inspiring, and their stories truly make an impact,” American Lung Association CEO Harold Wimmer said in a statement. “Their voices have helped us dramatically increase lung cancer research funding and improve our public health nationwide.”

The American Lung Association has tracked a 130% increase in NIH lung cancer research funding since it set up LUNG FORCE in 2014. To secure further funding, the organization is sending people to Washington and asking others to call or email their Senators and Representatives. The American Lung Association has provided templates and tools to make it easier for people to contact their leaders.