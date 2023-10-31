Abbott kicks off new heart health campaign with pro football player Damar Hamlin

Medical device giant Abbott is teaming up with Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who recently suffered from a near fatal cardiac arrest on the field, to boost awareness about heart health.

The new “HeartMates” campaign will be fronted by Hamlin, who is Abbott’s first program ambassador.

Hamlin’s story is well-known to many Americans. As a safety for the Buffalo Bills, he was playing in a Monday Night Football game back in the spring but collapsed on the field, experiencing commotio cordis, a rare event caused by a blow to the chest that can result in sudden cardiac arrest.

The scenes, broadcast live to millions, shocked viewers. However, Hamlin has made a comeback and is now collaborating with Abbott to share his story and encourage others to share their own heart health stories.

The HeartMates program aims “to create a community of support for people and caregivers impacted by heart conditions” by allowing “participants to share stories and receive emotional support as well as connect with others going through similar heart health journeys,” the company said in a press release.

HeartMates will form a genuine team comprised of individuals affected by heart conditions, including cardiovascular patients, their caregivers, healthcare providers, as well as friends and family.

Team members will work with Abbott and Hamlin as ambassadors and help promote the HeartMates community. Nominations to be on the team can be sent to Abbott now, while both Hamlin and staffers from Abbott are also going around the U.S. to hear directly from heart disease patients.

The inaugural HeartMates team will be drafted in early 2024.

“After experiencing a cardiovascular event that changed my life, I know the power and importance of having an engaged team to lean on for mental and physical recovery,” Hamlin said in a statement.

“I’m partnering with Abbott to launch HeartMates because we share a vision to offer the support and encouragement I received after my incident, so others feel empowered to achieve their own comeback stories.”

Abbott markets a number of heart disease devices, including pacemakers, pulmonary pressure monitors, stents, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and many more.

“At Abbott, we pour our hearts into developing innovative medical devices that empower people to come back from cardiovascular events," said Nadim Geloo, M.D., senior director of medical affairs in Abbott's Structural Heart business, in the release.

“However, nobody makes a comeback alone. Our HeartMates program creates a community of support and resources for those navigating their heart health and embodies our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one faces these challenges alone.”