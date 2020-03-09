Pharming gets FDA approval for new facility to make HAE drug Ruconest 

fda
The FDA has signed off on a new facility for Pharming Group to produce its hereditary angioedema drug Ruconest. (FDA)

Pharming Group last year took back control of Ruconest, its treatment for protein deficiency hereditary angioedema (HAE). Now, it has gained approvals for a new manufacturing facility that will ensure it has sufficient supplies for the drug. 

The Leiden, Netherlands-based company today said with the FDA approval of the biologics facility, it is able to release product that is manufactured with starting material from the facility for sale in the U.S. In January, the European Medicines Agency, approved the facility. 

RELATED: Shire adding in-house Cinryze production after shortage, but continues to shed plants

Webinar

Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks

Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you.

“Following on from the EMA approval announced earlier this year in January, this gives us sufficient capacity for current demands as we continue to build for the future,” Pharming CEO Sijmen de Vries said in a statement. 

In December, Pharming agreed to pay Swedish Orphan Biovitrum €7.5 million to reacquire the sales rights to Ruconest, which Sobi had licensed in 36 countries, including some EU markets. 

Pharming followed that in January with a €125 million offering it says will be used to expand manufacturing. Last year, Pharming also invested about €4.1 million for new equity in its BioConnection BV, which handles filling and finishing for its product. 

The company for several years benefited from additional sales stemming from shortages of competitor drugs like Cinryze, now owned by Takeda, but those shortages have since been resolved. 

Read more on
biologics plant hereditary angioedema Manufacturing Facilities U.S. FDA Pharming Group

Suggested Articles

Bristol-Myers Squibb
Pharma

Bristol Myers' Empliciti misses shot at new myeloma market

BMS' Empliciti debuted the same month as Darzalex, but it hasn’t followed the J&J drug to stardom. Its latest hurdle? A flopped phase 3 trial.

by Carly Helfand
approved
Pharma

Recordati scores FDA nod for Cushing's disease med Isturisa

Less than a year after its transfer from Novartis to Recordati, Cushing's disease med Isturisa has an FDA green light.

by Kyle Blankenship
Dupixent package
Pharma

Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent hits NICE setback in severe asthma

Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent could be on its way to €10 billion a year, but pushback from England's cost watchdog in severe asthma won't help…

by Kyle Blankenship