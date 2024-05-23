Pfizer's Hospira recalls 5 injectable drug lots due to report of leak, potential seal issues

After a report of leaking product, Pfizer’s Hospira unit is pulling five lots of sterile injectable medicines from distribution.

The recall affects certain batches of the company’s buprenorphine hydrochloride (HCI) injection and its labetalol hydrocholoride injection, both of which come in Pfizer’s Carpuject syringe device.

While the company has not yet received reports of “any relevant” adverse events tied to the recalled batches, it opted to pull the meds due to the potential for incomplete crimp seals.

The concern followed one custumer complaint about a leaking product, Pfizer said in a notice posted by the FDA.

Hospira’s buprenorphine product is indicated for intravenous or intramuscular administration to treat pain management that requires an opioid analgesic, while the labetalol HCI product controls blood pressure during severe hypertension.

The recalled batches were distributed to wholesalers and hospitals across the U.S. between September 2023 and April of this year. The buprenorphine HCI lots expire in September and October of this year, while the three lots of labetalol injections carry expiration dates in 2025.

Pfizer is arranging for the return of the affected products and instructed those with remaining inventory to discontinue use, stop distribution and quarantine the injections immediately.

Late last year, contamination concerns led to mutiple recalls for the Pfizer subsidiary.

First, the company yanked one lot of its injectable cancer med bleomycin after a customer flagged glass particulates in one vial. Then, two strengths of injectable sodium bicarbonate and one lot of atropine sulfate injection were pulled due to the “potential presence of glass particulate matter” spotted during routine product inspections.

The spree continued with another market pull of one lot of vancomycin hydrochloride injection vials. That recall was attributed to a report of two visible glass particles in one vial.