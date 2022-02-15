National Resilience snares Takeda plasma development and manufacturing deal

Manufacturing newcomer National Resilience, already working on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, has enlisted another high-profile client.

Resilience has clinched a deal to chip in on development and manufacturing of “multiple” products in Takeda’s plasma-derived therapies portfolio, the company said Tuesday. It plans to tackle the project from its 136,000-square-foot biomanufacturing plant in Mississauga, Ontario.

Resilience’s Canadian biofactory, which is nearly as big as three football fields, offers process and analytical development services, plus drug substance and drug product manufacturing capabilities and more for a range of meds, the company said in a release. The company's biologics manufacturing spread there includes Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, for instance.

Details on the Takeda collaboration, meanwhile, were sparse. Resilience did not immediately respond to Fierce Pharma’s request for comment.

“By bringing new technologies and innovation to biomanufacturing, we aim to help companies like Takeda reach more patients in need,” Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., chief executive officer at Resilience, said in a statement.

National Resilience picked up its Mississauga plant back in March, alongside a 310,000-square-foot Genzyme manufacturing facility in Boston. The expansion came just months after the company’s Nov. 2020 launch, when Resilience emerged on a mission to build the “world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.”

The company debuted with more than $800 million in capital, which it planned to invest in new technologies for the production of cutting-edge meds like cell and gene therapies, viral vectors, vaccines and proteins.

In April 2021, the company grew again with the acquisition of biologic drug substance maker Ology Bioservices. That deal bolstered Resilience’s biopharma production network with the addition of 300 new employees and 200,000-square-feet of workspace.

In September, Moderna tapped Resilience to manufacture mRNA vaccine substance from its Mississauga plant. Moderna said substance made at Resilience’s Canadian factory would be delivered globally.

Meanwhile, Resilience CEO Singvhi is no stranger to Takeda: The helmsman previously served as chief operating officer of Takeda’s vaccines unit from Sept. 2013 to Oct. 2019.