Moderna inks fill-finish pact with Spain's Rovi for 'hundreds of millions' of COVID-19 shot doses

Moderna is on a steady march to market with its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, and the company is snapping up manufacturing capacity along the way. After inking one fill-finish deal with major CDMO Catalent last month, Moderna has now put its name to a second pact.

Moderna signed a deal with Spain's Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi for fill-finish duties on "hundreds of millions" of the Massachusetts-based vaccine maker's mRNA COVID-19 shot candidate, the partners said Thursday.

Rovi will tackle the finishing work for Moderna's vaccine at its Madrid facility after purchasing a new production line and equipment for compounding, filling, automatic visual inspection and labeling, according to a joint release.

Rovi expects to start the work in early 2021 and will hire additional staff to take on the increased manufacturing load. The partners did not disclose financial terms for the deal.

