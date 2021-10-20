Merck recalls 22K vials of Cubicin after customer finds glass shard

Merck is recalling nearly 22,000 vials of the antibiotic Cubicin after a customer said they found a piece of glass in a vial after reconstitution.

The voluntary recall is for Lot 934776, which expires in June 2022, and is being conducted at the user level. Cubicin is used to treat a variety of blood infections and is typically administered in a hospital or clinical environment where a patient is monitored.

Labels of the product contain a statement for healthcare professionals to visually inspect the product for particulate matter prior to using it. To date, there have been no safety reports related to the recall, Merck said.

A total of 76,163 vials were manufactured in the recalled lot, Merck said. Of those, 21,603 were distributed to wholesalers between June 1 and Sept. 9.

Merck added Cubicin to its portfolio when it acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals in a $9.5 billion deal in 2014.

Before the buyout, Cubist had to recall four lots of the drug because of problems at a third-party supplier.