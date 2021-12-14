Lannett to shutter Silarx liquid drug manufacturing facility in New York, lay off 72 workers

Generic drug maker Lannett is shuttering the Silarx liquid drug production plant it bought in 2015 and letting go of 72 workers at the Carmel, New York, facility.

News of the closure and layoffs at the 110,000-square-foot plant came in a WARN filing by the company to the state Department of Labor and Dislocated Workers Program. In the filing, Lannett said it expects to begin cutting jobs starting in March next year through June 2023, when it will “permanently” close the plant.

“The business will be transferring liquid drug production to the company’s main plant in Seymour, Indiana from the facility in Carmel, New York,” Lannett said in the filing.

Lannett purchased the facility in 2015 as part of its efforts to beef up its manufacturing and generic footprint. Silarx specializes in liquid products in the generic and over-the-counter arenas.

Lannett has struggled in recent years in the wake of the fallout over opioids and the loss of key customers. In 2018, the company instituted a cost reduction plan for its Cody, Wyoming, API plant, but by the following year it was forced to close the plant.