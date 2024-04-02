KBI Biopharma taps pharma veteran to oversee quality and regulatory affairs

Big Pharma veteran Peter Carbone has joined KBI Biopharma as chief quality officer, the contract development and manufacturing organization announced April 1. His role oversees KBI’s quality and regulatory affairs division and works with authorities on policy matters.

“We have made a commitment to establishing KBI Biopharma as a thought leader and catalyst for change in regulatory affairs in the biopharma sector,” J.D. Mowrey, CEO and president of KBI Biopharma, said in the release announcing Carbone’s appointment. “Peter’s addition to our team bolsters our expertise in quality and regulatory compliance and facilitates our continued transformation in support of our current and future customers.”

Carbone most recently served as chief operating officer at the Center for Breakthrough Medicines, a cell and gene therapy CDMO. He previously held high-level roles in quality and operations at Acorda Therapeutics, Novartis, Allergan and Amgen.

KBI is a subsidiary of JSR Life Sciences. It manufactures biologics and cell lines, including T and NK cells for cell therapies, in addition to providing support for analytical and process development, among other services.