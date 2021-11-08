Japan's Meiji Seika to build $20.1M manufacturing plant in India

Meiji Seika will invest $20.1 million to construct a new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, as part of the company's plan to expand its CMO/CDMO business.

The facility, which will be located at an existing factory operated by Adcock Ingram, is expected to have an 8,000-square-meter footprint and be operational by March 2023. Adcock Ingram is a joint venture between the South African drugmaker of the same name and Meiji Seika subsidiary Medrich.

The new plant will have the capacity to manufacture 750 million tablets, 75 million packages and 4 million bottles a year.

As part of its overall pharmaceutical scheme, Meiji Seika said in a statement it “will continue to optimize our production bases in Japan and overseas to strengthen our production system and establish a system for the stable supply of highly reliable pharmaceuticals and contribute to improving access to pharmaceuticals for people over the world.”

The joint venture Adcock Ingram, which was formed in 2007, produces pharma products that are distributed to South African, European and Oceanian markets.

Meanwhile, Meiji Seika was part of group of domestic drug manufacturers—which includes Daiichi Sankyo and KM Biologics—that has been busy producing AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for Japan.