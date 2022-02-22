J&J to shutter Pennsylvania OTC manufacturing plant by 2023, report

Johnson & Johnson will shutter its Lancaster, Pennsylvania, facility where it manufacturers over-the-counter products such as Pepcid and Imodium. The closure is expected by the fall of 2023.

The 144,000-square-foot facility known as the Greenfield plant is part of the pharma giant’s consumer health division. Manufacturing at the plant is set to cease by the end of the year, with the facility fully decommissioned next year, according to reports.

In November 2021, J&J announced plans to spin off the highly visible division to form a new publicly traded company to handle its consumer health business. The separation was forecast to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

“We are working the consumer health supply chain network to better meet the needs of consumers and customers for years to come,” Annette Reichel, a J&J spokesperson, told Lancaster Online. “As a part of this strategy, we intend to exit production at our Lancaster, Pennsylvania, facility.”

Reichel declined to provide the current size of the workforce; however, the publication reported there were 120 employees at the facility in 2011 when J&J assumed full ownership after exiting a joint venture with Merck.

J&J also has a plant in nearby Lititz, Pennsylvania, where more than 400 employees produce Listerine and other products.