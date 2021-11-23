CDMO Hovione to expand New Jersey manufacturing site, add 100 jobs as part of $170M growth push

Hovione is expanding its New Jersey manufacturing campus as part of its $170 million effort to increase global capacity.

The CDMO will add a 31,000-square-foot building near its existing facility in East Windsor, New Jersey, to boost commercial spray drying capacity. Hovione expects the project to be complete by 2023 and plans to hire as many as 100 new employees over the next few years.

Hovione, which has manufacturing sites in the U.S., China, Portugal and Ireland, said the growth plans are part of the company’s efforts to solidify its API, particle engineering and drug product offerings.

"The U.S. market is fundamental for the company and this investment represents a key step in our expansion strategy," Filipe Tomás, general manager of the Hovione site, said in a statement.

Hovione, which has been in the drug manufacturing business for more than 60 years, began to expand its global operations in 2016. In early November, the company unveiled an expansion push with the goal of increasing its overall capacity by 25% and adding 300 jobs across the globe.

The Loures, Portugal-based company has been operating in the U.S. since 2002.