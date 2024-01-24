GSK inks tech licensing pact with DNA manufacturer Elegen to bolster R&D efforts

Pharma giant GSK and venture capital-backed Elegen are partnering to leverage the DNA manufacturer's proprietary technology to help develop new vaccines and medicines.

Under the deal, Elegen could net up to $35 million in "near-term financial and development support and fees," plus additional revenues related to sales of its Enfinia DNA, the company said in a release. Further, there's a chance GSK could take an equity investment in the California-based DNA specialist, according to the release.

Elegen launched its Enfinia DNA product last March. It can deliver high-complexity, clonal-quality, linear DNA as quickly as within 7 business days, according to the company.

DNA produced by the platform is cell-free and has the potential to enable a seamless transition from discovery to clinical scale-up, the company said.

“Over the past year dozens of customers, including multiple top 10 biopharma, have validated the unprecedented speed, length, accuracy and complexity of our cell-free DNA manufacturing technology,” Matthew Hill, Elegen's founder and chief executive, said in a Wednesday release. “This collaboration will expand our offering to include the clinical production of genetic medicines potentially including mRNA, cell and viral gene therapies.”

Founded in 2017, Elegen's backers include a16z, Y Combinator and KdT Ventures.

Elsewhere in the DNA manufacturing field, Moderna this month shelled out $85 million to snap up Japanese DNA supplier OriCiro Genomics K.K. It marked Moderna’s first acquisition since launching in 2010. At the time, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told Fierce that the purchase provided a critical upgrade to Moderna's clinical development process.