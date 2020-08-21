GlaxoSmithKline could cut up to 60 workers at UK site as it ends production of antibiotic chemical

GlaxoSmithKline GSK House in Brentford, UK
GlaxoSmithKline is reportedly working to offload some of its antibiotics portfolio. (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline has reportedly worked in recent months to shake up its antibiotics business after at least one failed attempt to divest products. Now, dozens of GSK employees could wind up on the cutting room floor as the drugmaker shifts away from producing a key antibiotic component. 

The British drugmaker will look to trim positions at its Irvine, U.K. manufacturing facility as it phases out production of chemical 6-APA, a precursor for antibiotic amoxicillin, at the site, the company said Friday.

According to the Irvine Times, up to 60 positions could be at risk. The facility has around 325 total employees, a company spokesman said. 

Virtual Event

DEVELOP A UNIFIED SCIENTIFIC VOICE

Learn how to streamline medical communications and align tactics and objectives within your organizations by attending the virtual Medical Affairs Strategic Summit (MASS).

GSK decided to stop producing the chemical after a "detailed review of our supply chain," it said. It will continue to produce clavulanic acid at the site, and it will purchase the substance to manufacture Augmentin, which combines that acid with amoxicillin.

The drugmaker has "opened consultations with employees and their representatives" around the layoffs and pledged to "treat employees fairly, with respect and integrity."

RELATED: GlaxoSmithKline looks to sell some antibiotics in renewed portfolio shakeup: report

The potential cuts come as GSK has weighed some additional changes to its antibiotics lineup.

In March, the pharma giant hired on financial advisors to help it potentially offload its cephalosporin portfolio, which includes Zinnat and Fortum, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. GSK previously failed to offload those cephalosporin products back in 2017. 

Read more on
antibiotics manufacturing GlaxoSmithKline Augmentin United Kingdom

Suggested Articles

Kyprolis
Pharma

J&J's Darzalex, Amgen's Kyprolis join forces with new myeloma OK

With a new approval for J&J's Darzalex and Amgen's Kyprolis, two multiple myeloma blockbusters are teaming up—and both companies are set to…

by Carly Helfand
Vaccines
Vaccines

J&J gears up for 60K-person COVID vaccine trial next month

J&J is planning to enroll 60,000 participants in a phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial set to begin next month—twice as many as its rivals are planning.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Eli Lilly
Pharma

Why would Lilly shell out up to $1B for Innovent's PD-1 med?

If approved in the U.S., Tyvyt would face a half-dozen PD-1/L1 competitors—and even more rivals could be on their way.

by Angus Liu