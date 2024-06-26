GenScript’s ProBio arm debuts new gene therapy production plant in NJ

CDMO ProBio, the biologics subsidiary of GenScript, expanded its plasmid DNA and viral vector production capacity with the opening of new manufacturing facility in Hopewell, New Jersey.

The site, which occupies 128,000 square feet, is slated to be the hub of North American operations for ProBio’s cell and gene therapy production, the company said in a June 25 press release.

The cost of the project wasn’t disclosed.

GenScript launched ProBio in 2020. In early 2023, ProBio hauled in $224 million in a third fundraising round in two years. The funds were earmarked to help bulk up the CDMO’s manufacturing capacity.

“The Hopewell facility exemplifies our mission to bring innovative therapies from concept to reality,” Patrick Liu, ProBio’s chairman, said in the release. “By enhancing our capabilities, we not only support the rapid development of novel treatments but also ensure that these therapies reach patients more efficiently and effectively.”

The site will offer services ranging from tech transfer, method and analytical development, process development and drug product manufacturing for both clinical and commercial-grade plasmid DNA and viral vector-based therapies.

GenScript is best known as the company behind Legend Biotech, whose Johnson & Johnson-partnered CAR-T cell therapy Carvykti won an FDA nod to enter the multiple myeloma ring in February 2022.