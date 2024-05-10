Fulfilling the promise of cell & gene therapies through manufacturing (Part I)

This week’s episode of “The Top Line,” kicks off a series diving into the latest advancements in cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

In this episode, Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner sits down with Ori Biotech CEO Jason Foster and the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center's CEO, Jason Bock. They delve into the current state of cell and gene therapy manufacturing and consider if the existing production methods can keep up with the potential of personalized medicines.

They also dive into past hurdles in the space and highlight the varied approaches— including their own— that a new generation of cell and gene therapy manufacturing companies have been pioneering.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: