Fujifilm sets aside manufacturing space for a possible Gates-funded COVID-19 therapy

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Texas
Fujifilm is advancing influenza therapy Avigan through late-stage COVID-19 trials. (Fujifilm)

Dozens of drug candidates are being floated as possible therapies for COVID-19, but manufacturing a successful candidate on a mass scale won't be easy. In a deal with a Bill Gates-funded drug accelerator, Fujifilm Diosynth is hoping to ease some of that production burden.

Fujifilm will devote some of its manufacturing capacity at its Denmark biologics plant for a treatment yet to be identified by the Gates-funded COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, the drugmaker said Thursday. 

As part of the deal, Fujifilm will allocate room at its Hillerød, Denmark, facility and "work with a selected pharmaceutical partner in supporting the swift manufacture and dedicated supply for patients with COVID-19 in lower-income countries," Fujifilm said in a release. 

The Denmark facility is equipped with six large-scale bioreactors for the manufacture of cell-culture-derived biologics for clinical and commercial use, the company said. The agreement also stipulates Fujifilm will support assembly, labeling and packaging requirements for the to-be-decided pharma partner. 

The deal sets aside an unspecified production volume for 2021 with options for the following years, Fujifilm said.

RELATED: Bill Gates is able—and willing—to lose big money funding factories for COVID-19 vaccines

“Our early money can accelerate things,” Gates said.

The foundation picked the seven “most promising” vaccine constructs and will help fund factories for all seven, he added, “even though we’ll end up picking at most two” to actually deploy. 

RELATED: Fujifilm speeds production of potential COVID-19 therapy Avigan

Meanwhile, Fujifilm has already stepped on the gas pedal to ramp up production of its own hoped-for COVID-19 therapy. 

Earlier this month, Fujifilm said it is expanding manufacturing capacity at its Toyama facility to speed production of flu antiviral Avigan, which has been targeted as a possible therapy for COVID-19.

The company has also "established strategic partnerships with domestic and overseas companies" to source raw materials for Avigan and added capacity at its Wako Pure Chemical Co. facility to produce the drug's active pharmaceutical ingredients, Fujifilm said at the time.

