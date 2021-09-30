Fujifilm completes construction of Netherlands production facility, enters validation stage

Fujifilm, which has been on a manufacturing construction tear with the rest of the CDMO industry, has completed building its facility in the Netherlands and now enters the validation stage of the project. Finalization is expected in the coming months.

The 250,000-square-foot factory, located in Tilburg, will produce dry powder media, liquid media and other raw materials for its plants in the U.S. and Japan. Once fully validated, the facility will up Fujifilm’s production capacity by more than 320,000 kilograms of dry powder and 470,000 liters.

The plant, which is the former site for producing Fujifilm photographic materials, uses sustainable technology like biomembranes to purify wastewater and generates 100% renewable electricity from wind energy.

In recent years, Fujifilm has made a big push to expand its operations across all its contract development and manufacturing locations. Early this year, the company said it would drop $2 billion to develop a large cell culture production site in the U.S.

The news came on the heels of a 2020 pledge to spend $928 million in upgrades for its facility in Hillerød Denmark. It acquired that plant from Biogen in a 2019 deal valued at $890 million. Those upgrades are slated to be completed by 2023.

In January, the company also announced it would spend $40 million for a new viral vectors manufacturing plant in Watertown, Massachusetts, complementing other similar sites in Texas and the U.K.

The company has set a goal of hitting $2 billion in revenues a year for its Bio CDMO business by March 2025 and 20% annual growth after that.