France's LFB Biomanufacturing launches €20M cell production plant expansion

LFB Biomanufacturing broke ground on a 20 million euro ($21.4 million) expansion of its manufacturing facility in Alès, France, that the CDMO said will double its production capacity.

The company, which specializes in producing recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies, will create about 50 new jobs when the project is completed by 2026, it said in a June 14 press release.

The project is being supported by the French government, which is kicking in up to 6.5 million euros ($7 million) for the plant expansion that fits into the country’s Health Innovation 2030 plan.

“At a time when patient needs for biomedicinal products continue to increase, this investment will allow us to double our bioproduction capacities in Alès, while also contributing to local employment and offering the excellence of our industrial know-how,” Jacques Brom, LFB’s chief executive, said in the release.

The expanded facility will also include development and analytical service laboratories and a raw material warehouse.

Back in 2016, the U.S. unit of LFB based in Framingham, Massachusetts, pumped $37 million into its first production facility in the country for the early-stage processing of ATryn, a drug given to patients before surgery or childbirth who have a hereditary disease that can lead to blood clots. The drug received FDA approval in 2018.