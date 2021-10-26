Fledgling CDMO ten23 health acquires swissfillon to boost biologic capabilities

Ten23 health, which debuted as a CDMO in September, has snapped up Swiss sterile filling manufacturer swissfillon.

Swissfillon, which was founded in 2013, is based in Visp, Switzerland, and focuses on sterile filling of biologics such as gene and cell therapies into prefilled syringes, cartridges and vials from 1- liter to 200-liter bulk batch size using a fully automated and flexible filling line.

Hanns-Christian Mahler, Ph.D., will serve as chief executive of the combined companies under the ten23health name. Daniel Kehl, swissfillon’s founder, will assume a yet-to-be-named leadership title, the company said.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Ten23, which is financed by 3i Group of London, is based in Basel, Switzerland, and was launched in early September with the goal of supporting biotech startups and established pharmaceutical customers for the development of injectables.

The CDMO currently works at a site formerly owned by Elanco. It launched with 20 employees and said it was planning to hire as many as 250; most of whom would work remotely.

Regarding the deal with swissfillon, Mahler said in a statement, “Sterile fill and finish services are expected to experience significant growth over the coming years

"This rising demand is driven by expanded drug development pipelines, incorporating more complex, large molecule products and therapies that require specific expertise for both development and sterile production."