After CEO departure, EuroAPI taps new operations chief to help with strategic review

European drug ingredient maker EuroAPI has named David Seignolle its new chief operating officer just weeks after announcing CEO Karl Rotthier would be stepping down amid a strategic review.

Seignolle, who replaces Eric Berger, has been tasked ensuring "robustness" of the company's supply chain operations, plus "introducing relevant innovation and product development to support the company's ambition," the company said in a Nov. 28 press release.

In the role, he'll also "oversee the industrial execution" of the company's ongoing strategic review, which started last month.

“David brings extensive and international experience in industrial operations, with a particular focus on large transformation of organizations,” Viviane Monges, EuroAPI's chief executive, said in the release.

Additionally, the company named Marion Santin as chief legal, compliance and IP officer. Both Seignolle and Santin will join EuroAPI's executive committee.

The executive additions come in the wake of EuroAPI slashing its growth projections and launching a strategic review in early October.

At the time, the company cited pricing pressures and inventory reduction programs implemented by some of its customers as reasons for the recent struggles.

Related EuroAPI CEO Karl Rotthier to step down amid strategic review

Shortly after that, the company disclosed that Rotthier would step down. He left the company in late October.

A Sanofi spinoff, EuroAPI officially launched in May 2022 with a goal of becoming the “partner of choice for all pharmaceutical and biotech companies." It boasts six manufacturing plants across Europe.