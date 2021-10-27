EnteroBiotix completes new manufacturing facility focused on gut microbiome therapies

EnteroBiotix, a Scottish biopharma focused on making gut microbiome therapies, said construction of its new manufacturing, lab and office facility has been completed.

Located at the Strathclyde Business Park in Bellshill, the 20,000-square-foot facility is designed to meet regulatory biologics requirements and product analysis while providing the company end-to-end control of its supply chain, the company said in a release.

The debut comes on the heels of EnteroBiotix hauling in $21.5 million in a series A financing completed in September. The company has said it expects the infusion to allow it to add 50 new positions at the plant.

Gut microbiome problems have been linked to a variety of diseases and conditions. Microbiome-based products are being tested as treatments for diseases like inflammatory bowel disease and C. difficile infection.

“As we extend our capacity and team during this exciting phase, we are determined to change the standard of care for patients battling debilitating disease, including cancer, associated with the microbiome,” James McIlroy, chief executive of EnteroBiotix, said in a statement.

The biotech, which was established in 2017, also runs a subsidiary that collects and tests donated intestinal microbiome material used in manufacturing its microbiome therapies.