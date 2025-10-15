Particle Dynamics melds with former EuroAPI plant to debut new CDMO Codis

Codis, born from the fusion of U.S.-based Particle Dynamics and a U.K. spray drying facility previously operated by EuroAPI, has become one of the latest CDMOs to debut this year.

The new company, which also boasts facilities in St. Louis and Seymour, Indiana, has a combined capacity in excess of 5,000 metric tons of spray drying output per year and employs more than 300 workers globally, according to an Oct. 14 press release.

In addition to that spray drying capacity, which the CDMO asserts is among the largest anywhere in the world, Codis says it's also equipped to handle commercial-scale work on amorphous solid dispersions, particle engineering and finished dose manufacturing for pharma, consumer health and over-the- counter clients.

“Codis is built on a foundation of scale, quality, and global reach,” Nicolas Fortin, Codis’ chief executive, said in the release. “With a total of 40,000 square meters of manufacturing space, three GMP facilities and with 7 regulatory approvals achieved, we are uniquely positioned to help pharmaceutical innovators accelerate therapies from development to market.”

The Codis U.K. facility is located in Haverhill and was acquired by Particle Dynamics in June from Paris-based EuroAPI. The sale, for which financials weren’t disclosed, was part of EuroAPI’s FOCUS-27 restructuring plan. The restructuring will see the Sanofi spinout shed some 550 jobs by 2027 and concentrate its operations on four production sites across France, Hungary and Germany.

In a testament to the Haverhill site's longstanding position in the pharma supply chain, Codis noted that the facility is one of the world's primary producers of the hyperphosphatemia drug sevelamer.

Codis joins the ranks of several other CDMOs that made their debut in 2025.

In late September, biologics-minded Rezon Bio arrived on the European contract manufacturing scene with Polish production sites in Gdańsk and in the Warsaw-Duchnice area.

Prior to that, Meribel Pharma Solutions launched in April in the U.K. after its financial backer—U.S. private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital—snapped up a string of Recipharm production sites and bought out French contract manufacturer Synerlab.

And Meribel’s debut came just three weeks after San Diego-based Artis BioSolutions uncloaked as a new cell and gene therapy CDMO following its acquisition of personalized medicine compatriot Landmark Bio.