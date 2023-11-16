Eli Lilly takes manufacturing push to Germany with plans for large new plant: Reuters

As demand soars for Eli Lilly's diabetes and obesity newcomers Mounjaro and Zepbound, the company has spent the past year pouring billions into its manufacturing operations.

Now, the company is reportedly taking its manufacturing push to Germany.

According to Reuters, which cited people close to the matter, the company plans to build a large plant in Alzey. The investment could reach 2 billion euros, and the site could employ at least 1,000 people, according to the news service's sources.

A company spokesperson told Fierce Pharma that Lilly will share information regarding investment plans on Friday. The company “cannot share further details” until then, the spokesperson said.

It’s not immediately clear what products will be produced at the site.

Earlier this month, Lilly’s CEO David Ricks said the company is “aggressively planning” manufacturing expansions. The company has previously said it will be able to double its production capacity for diabetes drug Mounjaro by the end of 2023.

So far, the drugmaker has committed $1.7 billion to its Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, facility, including a $450 million expansion to help meet demand for Mounjaro. The site was originally announced in 2020 and should be fully operational by 2027.

Then in March, Lilly confirmed plans to pour more than $500 million into an active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Ireland. That move brought the company’s total investment in the site, which was initially expected to employ a workforce of 300, to 927 million euros ($1 billion).

The company’s largest investment came a month later. In April, Lilly made a $1.6 billion commitment to its two new manufacturing sites in Indiana’s LEAP Innovation Park in Boone County.

The expansion brought Lilly’s total funding at the site to $3.7 billion, breaking a company record for manufacturing investment at a single location. Those facilities will expand capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients and next-generation therapies.