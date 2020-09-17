Eli Lilly, Amgen join forces to scale production of COVID-19 antibody cocktails

Months of fervid research have whittled away most potential options to treat patients with COVID-19, a group of antibody cocktails still hold promise. Eli Lilly believes so strongly in its contender that it's bringing on a major pharma partner to chip in on production.

Eli LIlly and Amgen have teamed up to scale manufacturing of future antibody cocktails, including Lilly's LY-CoV-55, in testing to treat COVID-19, the partners said Thursday.

In a joint statement slim on details, both drugmakers pledged only to "quickly scale up production" of a range of neutralizing antibodies Lilly is studying to treat COVID-19—if any get over the regulatory finish line, that is.

Virtual Roundtable ESMO Post Show: Highlights from the Virtual Conference Cancer experts and pharma execs will break down the headline-making data from ESMO, sharing their insights and analysis around the conference’s most closely watched studies. This discussion will examine how groundbreaking research unveiled over the weekend will change clinical practice and prime drugs for key new indications, and panelists will fill you in on the need-to-know takeaways from oncology’s hottest fields. Register today. Save Your Spot

The most promising of those candidates is LY-CoV-555, an AbCellera-partnered cocktail that entered phase 3 human testing in August. Lilly is also developing LY-CoV016 through a licensing deal with China’s Junshi Biosciences and has launched a phase 2 trial testing a combination of the two in patients with early, mild to moderate COVID-19.

An Amgen spokesman declined in an email to offer further details on the deal.

So far, Lilly's lead antibody candidate has shown mixed promise in human tests, with data from a phase 2 trial release this week showing two of three tested doses didn't top placebo in reducing patients' viral load at the 11-day mark.

Only the 2,800-milligram dose met the primary endpoint. The other two doses—700 milligrams and 7,000 milligrams—did no better than placebo. Typically, the highest dose of a drug has the biggest effect.

RELATED: AstraZeneca, Lilly, GSK and more will share COVID-19 antibody secrets to speed manufacturing scale-up