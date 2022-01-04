Continuus Pharma to build $125M manufacturing site in Massachusetts

Continuus Pharmaceuticals will spend $125 million on a new manufacturing facility in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The plans call for the renovation and construction of a new 50,000-square-foot production plant in an existing shell space. Work on the project will be done by Skanska, that company said.

Continuus, a spinout from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, plans to produce dry active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished drug products in sterile injectable and tablet forms at the facility. At the start, the plant will produce three critical care medicines and one other drug, but Skanska said the site will have flexibility for other products down the line.

RELATED: MIT spinout Continuus Pharmaceuticals nets $69M to onshore production of critical meds

Continuus received a $69.3 million contract from the U.S. government a year ago to help onshore the U.S. drug supply chain. Although Continuus can't disclose which drugs are covered, the company expects to have capacity at the new facility to produce about 100 million doses a year. The site will incorporate the company's integrated continuous manufacturing technology.

The project is forecast to be completed by the middle of 2022.